  • search

Two naxals get death sentence for killing police personnel

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Dumka, Sep 27: A court here on Wednesday sentenced two Naxalites to death for killing a superintendent of police and five other policemen in Dumka district five years ago.

    Additional Sessions Judge Mohd Taufiqul Hassan awarded capital punishment to Sanatan Baski and Sukhlal Murmu alias Pravir Da.

    Two naxals get death sentence for killing police personnel
    Representational Image

    The court had convicted the two CPI(Maoist) members and acquitted five other accused for lack of evidence on September 6.

    Also Read | Wakeup call: Naxals aim to consolidate in south through killing of AP MLA

    The duo had killed the then Pakur Superintendent of Police Amarjeet Balihar and five other policemen in an ambush near Kathikund when they were returning to Pakur after attending a meeting in Dumka on July 2, 2013, Additional Public Prosecutor Surendra Prasad Sinha said.

    Also Read | Urban naxals: Branding security forces as enemies is not dissent, it is anti national

    Pravir Da, a member of the outfit's Special Area Committee (Bihar and Jharkhand), is serving life term since August 9, 2016 in connection with another murder case, Sinha said.

    Read more about:

    naxalites death sentence police killed

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 7:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue