Two naxals get death sentence for killing police personnel

Dumka, Sep 27: A court here on Wednesday sentenced two Naxalites to death for killing a superintendent of police and five other policemen in Dumka district five years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Mohd Taufiqul Hassan awarded capital punishment to Sanatan Baski and Sukhlal Murmu alias Pravir Da.

The court had convicted the two CPI(Maoist) members and acquitted five other accused for lack of evidence on September 6.

Also Read | Wakeup call: Naxals aim to consolidate in south through killing of AP MLA

The duo had killed the then Pakur Superintendent of Police Amarjeet Balihar and five other policemen in an ambush near Kathikund when they were returning to Pakur after attending a meeting in Dumka on July 2, 2013, Additional Public Prosecutor Surendra Prasad Sinha said.

Also Read | Urban naxals: Branding security forces as enemies is not dissent, it is anti national

Pravir Da, a member of the outfit's Special Area Committee (Bihar and Jharkhand), is serving life term since August 9, 2016 in connection with another murder case, Sinha said.