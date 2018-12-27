Two muftis, 2 welders and the making of India’s largest ISIS inspired terror module

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 27: Ten persons were arrested on the charge that they were running an Islamic State inspired module in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The NIA carried out searches in 17 locations in a major crackdown on the group, which went by the name 'Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam.'

The NIA said that during the operation, the team seized 25 kg of explosive material, such as Potassium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate, Sulphur, Sugar material paste, 12 pistols, 150 rounds of live ammunition, 1 country- made rocket launcher, 112 alarm clocks, mobile phone circuits, batteries, 51 pipes, remote control car triggering switch, wireless digital doorbell for remote switch, steel containers, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, 134 SIM cards, 3 laptops, knife, sword, ISIS-related literature and a cash amount of Rs. 7.5 lacs approximately.

Given below are the names of the ten persons arrested, their background and role they played in the module:

Mufti Mohd. Suhail alias Hazrath, 29 years, native of Amroha and working as Mufti in a Madrasa at Hakim Mahtab Uddin Hashmi Road, Amroha, UP. He was presently staying at Jaffrabad, Delhi, and had tasked other team members to procure arms, explosives and other accessories to prepare IED's and pipe-bombs.

Anas Yunus , 24 years, r/o Jafrabad, Delhi. He is pursuing Civil Engineering at a University in,Noida.

He was instrumental in procuring electrical items, alarm clocks and batteries etc.

Rashid Zafar Raq @ Zafar, 23 years, r/o Jafrabad, Delhi. He is into garments

business.

Saeed @ Sayeed, r/o Saidapur Imma, Amroha, UP, he has a welding shop in

Amroha.

Raees Ahmad, r/o Saidapur Imma, Amroha, UP and has a Karkhana (welding shop) at IslamNagar, Near Idgah, Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. The two brothers Saeed and Raees had procured huge quantity of explosive material/gun powder (approx.25 kg) for preparing IED's and pipe bombs and were instrumental in fabricating a rocket launcher to carry out terrorist attacks.

Zubair Malik, 20 years, r/o Jaffrabad, Delhi, studying in B.A 3rd year at a University in Delhi.

Zaid Malik, 22 years, r/o Jaffrabad, Delhi. Both the brothers i.e. Zaid & Zubair were part of the terror conspiracy and were instrumental in procuring batteries, connectors, SIM cards on fake documents and mobilising funds for buying bomb-making material.

Saqib Iftekar ,26 r/o Vait, PO Simbhaoli, Hapur, Uttar Pradesh and working as Imam in Jama Masjid, Baksar, Uttar Pradesh. He helped the master-mind Mufti Mohd. Suhail in procuring weapons.

Mohd. Irshad , r/o Mohalla Qazi Zada, Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. He is an auto-rickshaw driver and was helping Mohd. Suhail in arranging a hide-out for keeping the material for making IED's and bombs.

Mohd. Azam , 35 years, r/o Chauhan Bajar, Gashi Mendu, Delhi. He runs a medical shop in Seelampur, Shahdara, Delhi and helped the master-mind in arranging weapons.