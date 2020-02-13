  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: 2 test positive in Kolkata, 1 quarantined in Delhi

    Kolkata, Feb 13: Two passengers who arrived at NSCBI Airport from Bangkok have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Airports Authority of India officials said on Thursday.

    With this, a total of three passengers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kolkata.

    Two more passengers test positive for coronavirus, 1 quarantined in Delhi

    A passenger called Himadri Barman tested positive on Tuesday, and Nagendra Singh tested positive on Wednesday, the Director of NSCBI Airport, Kaushik Bhattacharjee, told PTI.

    Both of them were sent to Beliaghata ID Hospital, he said.

    Coronavirus: 19 Chinese crew allowed to enter Kolkata after being quarantine

    "Earlier a passenger called Anita Oraon had also tested positive during thermal scanning," Bhattacharjee said.

      NEWS AT 3 PM FEB 13th, 2020

      Already two airlines which had direct flights between Kolkata and China have suspended their flights.

      Low cost carier IndiGo has temporarily suspended its flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from February 6.

      "In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata- Guangzhou service from February 6, 2020 to February 25, 2020 and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 7 till February 26," the airline had said in a statement.

      After IndiGo, China Eastern Airlines suspended its flights between Kolkata and Kunming in China from February 10 to February 29.

      2 Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast test positive for coronavirus

      Passengers of flights coming to Kolkata from Kunming and Guangzhou in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok were being screened since January 17.

      At present, passengers arriving from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok are being screened as no flights are operating to and from China.

      A passenger aboard a Spicejet flight from Bangkok to Delhi is suspected to have coronavirus and was quarantined after landing in Delhi.

      X