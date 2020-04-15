  • search
    Two more FIRs filed over migrant workers gathering at Bandra

    New Delhi, Apr 15: The Mumbai police has registered two more FIRs in a case related to spreading of rumours that led to the migrant workers gathering outside the Bandra Railway Station on Tuesday. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

    The second FIR was filed against a journalist of a Marathi news channel. The Mumbai police had to resort to lathicharge after a huge number of migrant workers gathered outside the Bandra police asking for help to return to their native places.

    The first FIR was registered against 700 unidentified persons. An FIR was registered against Vinay Dubey, a resident of Navi Mumbai, who had uploaded a video on the social media and asked migrant workers from North India to gather at the Kurla Terminus and demand that they be sent back home.

    The other FIR against the Marathi journalist, Rahul Kulkarni was registered after he ran a report stating that a special train will run for migrant workers to their native place.

