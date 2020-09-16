Two more convicted by NIA Special Court in Burdwan blast case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: A Special Court of the National Investigation Agency has convicted two more accused in connection with the Burdwan blast case. The duo are Musstafizzur Rehman and iKadar Kazi.

Earlier this month the Special Court had convicted four Jamat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorists in connection with the same case.

On October 2 2014, a power bomb blast took place in the first floor a rented house at the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan District of West Bengal. The IED had accidentally gone off at the time of its fabrication by the members of banned terrorist organisation viz; Jamat-ul-Mujaheedin of Bangladesh (JMB).

4 JMB terrorists sentenced to 7 years in Burdwan blast case

The rented house was occupied by the members of JMB, for nefarious activity of bomb making. 2 terrorists had succumbed to their injuries caused due to bomb blast while 1 was injured.

The NIA probe revealed that the members of the JMB were part of a conspiracy to radicalise, recruit youth and provide them training in the use of arms and explosives.

They had also conspired to commit acts of terror and wage a war against both India and Bangladesh. The agency also recovered a large number of IEDs, explosives, hand grenades and training videos during the raids. The NIA charged 33 accused in this case.

The trial against the remaining accused is ongoing.