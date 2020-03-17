Two more confirmed cases in Karnataka, total rises to 10

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 17: Two new cases of the confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected in Karnataka's Kalburgi and Bengaluru, the state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, said.

Karnataka Health Department on Tuesday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus. With this, the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the state has jumped to 10, news agency ANI reported.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu wrote:

We have got 2 more #COVID2019 cases in Karnataka taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10.

20 yr old female who travelled from UK is tested positive & another contact of P6 (kalburgi deceased patient) is tested positive. Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) March 17, 2020

Four new coronavirus cases were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on Monday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 114.

Coronavirus vaccine test opens as US volunteer gets first shot

The state government has already ordered the closure of all malls, movie theatres, sports stadiums, parks and has barred public events like major conferences, temple fairs and any activity which would require a large public gathering.

India has reported two coronavirus deaths - one in Delhi and another one in Karnataka. So far, 13 patients have successfully recovered. The total number of positive cases in India rose to 114 on Monday, including both Indian and foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, Italy on Monday reported 349 more deaths, taking their total death toll to over 2,000, AFP news agency reported. The global death toll from COVID-19 - caused by the novel coronavirus - has crossed 7,000.