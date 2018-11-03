  • search

Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian, gunfight underway

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shopian, Nov 3: Two militants have been killed in the ongoing encounter at Khudpora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.

    Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian (Representative image)
    Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian (Representative image)

    A joint team of Army, CRPF and SOG personnel laid a siege around a cluster of houses in Khudpora village of Shopian around 7:00 pm, according to Greater Kashmir report.As the forces started a door to door search operation, the militants hiding in a house opened fire on him, triggering an encounter.

    The latest development comes two days after two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district Thursday. One soldier was also injured in the incident. The slain militants were identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Khan, a resident of Arizal in Budgam and Mohammad Amin Mir of Pampore in Pulwama district.

    More details awaited.

    Read more about:

    shopian jammu and kashmir encounter

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue