    Two Metro stations in Delhi closed after pro, anti CAA protesters pelt stones at each others

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 24: Two Metro stations in Delhi has been closed in Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations after massive clash between pro and anti-CAA groups took place on Sunday.

    Earlier, Police fired tear gas shells as members of the two groups began to pelt stones at each other in Maujpur. This incident took place soon after BJP leader Kapil Mishra demanded that the police officials to remove anti-CAA protesters within three days.

    Clashes near anti-CAA protest in Northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad, police lob tear gas

    Tension prevailed in Jaffrabad area after a large number of security personnel deployed as hundreds of people, mostly women, who had been protesting against the CAA, blocked a road near the metro station since the Saturday evening.

    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 8:49 [IST]
