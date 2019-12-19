Two killed in firing during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru: Police

Mangaluru, Dec 19: Two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, turned violent here, police said.

Police sources said protesters attempted to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried to attack police personnel, following which force was used to disperse them.

Two persons received bullet injuries in police firing and they later succumbed at a hospital, police confirmed. The deceased were identified as Jaleel Kudroli (49) and Nausheen (23).

Curfew was imposed in Mangaluru where thousands of protesters ran amok today. Authorities resorted to barricading and clampdown on mobile services in the city.

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made an appeal to people of the state, asking them to stay away from rumour and not to pay heed to anything that tarnish peace loving image of Karnataka.