Two killed in firing during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru, mobile internet services suspended

oi-PTI

By PTI

Mangaluru, Dec 19: Two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, turned violent here, police said.

According to police sources the protesters attempted to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried to attack police personnel, following which force was used to disperse them.

Two persons received bullet injuries in police firing and they later succumbed at a hospital, police confirmed. The deceased were identified as Jaleel Kudroli (49) and Nausheen (23).

Curfew was imposed in Mangaluru where thousands of protesters ran amok today.

The authorities reportedly resorted to barricading and clampdown on mobile services in the city.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services suspended for 48 hours in Mangaluru city and Dakshina Kannada District.

The decision was taken in order to prevent misuse of social media platforms with an aim to disturb peace and tranquillity, and for maintaining law-and-order situation, according to a government notification. The move comes on a day two persons were killed in police firing.

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made an appeal to people of the state, asking them to stay away from rumour and not to pay heed to anything that tarnish peace loving image of Karnataka.