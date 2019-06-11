  • search
    Two killed, four injured in crude bomb attack in Bengal's Kankinara

    Kolkata, June 11: At least two people killed and four injured in an explosion in ​​Kankinara area (North 24 Parganas) on Monday night.

    Two killed, four injured in crude bomb attack in Bengals Kankinara
    Representational Image

    Locals said unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb. "We are scared. There also have been robberies in the area. Demand administration to help us," ANI quoted a local as saying.

    Mamata Banerjee lashes out at BJP, says 'won't allow anyone to topple my govt'

    North 24 Parganas has been at centre of political violence in West Bengal. Last week, three BJP workers and a TMC volunteer were killed in clashes that broke out between the workers of both parties.

    north 24 parganas injured explosion west bengal

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 10:59 [IST]
