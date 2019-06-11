Two killed, four injured in crude bomb attack in Bengal's Kankinara

Kolkata, June 11: At least two people killed and four injured in an explosion in ​​Kankinara area (North 24 Parganas) on Monday night.

Locals said unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb. "We are scared. There also have been robberies in the area. Demand administration to help us," ANI quoted a local as saying.

North 24 Parganas has been at centre of political violence in West Bengal. Last week, three BJP workers and a TMC volunteer were killed in clashes that broke out between the workers of both parties.