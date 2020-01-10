  • search
    Two killed after Pakistan army attacks 5 unarmed Indian civilians along LoC

    New Delhi, Jan 10: Pakistan Army on Friday carried out attack on 5 unarmed civilians who crossed over fencing on Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, but were within Indian territory.

    According to reports, two civilians - Mohd Aslam and Altaf Hussain were killed in the attack, while two others have been seriously injured.

    Sources in Poonch said,''Civilians had crossed the LoC fencing for grazing their cattle when they were attacked by the Pakistan Army.''

    Earlier in the day, two porters belonging to the Indian Army were killed in a ceasefire violation along the LoC. Another three porters were also injured as Pakistan forces resorted to mortar shelling in Gulpur sector of Poonch district.

    In the last week, there was persistent artillery fire across the border, causing several civilian injuries on the two sides.

    The heavily militarised Indo-Pakistani border has frequently witnessed cross border exchanges of fire between the two armies, causing mainly civilian casualties on both sides.

    The two nuclear-armed nations have accused each other of violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement over 3,000 times to date this past year.

    pakistan indian army civilians

