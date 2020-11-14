YouTube
    Two IT inspectors arrested by CBI in Hyderabad

    New Delhi, Nov 14: The CBI has arrested two Income Tax inspectors in Hyderabad for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 80,000 for closing a pending tax matter, officials said on Friday.

    The central agency arrested Income Tax inspectors Thota Purushotham Rao and Itta Upender Rao, both posted at Ayaker Bhavan, Hyderabad for allegedly receiving the bribe, they said.

    It is alleged that the complainant had a pending tax matter for which the duo demanded the bribe, they said.

    CBI books Madhya Pradesh-based firm for cheating UCO Bank-led consortium of over Rs 105 crore

    "The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused and also other inspector of Income Tax while accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. Searches have been conducted at the premises of accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents and cash of approximately Rs 5.50 lakh," a CBI spokesperson said.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
