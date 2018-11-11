  • search

Two ISI spies arrested in Nagpur

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Nagpur, Nov 11: Two suspected spies of the ISI have been arrested in Nagpur, Maharashtra by the Anti Terrorism Squad.

    Two ISI spies arrested in Nagpur
    Representational Image

    The duo were taken into custody by the officers of the Ganeshpeth Police station from Bhaldarpur in Nagpur.

    Also Read | ISI plans to hit northeast through its high commissions

    The two were allegedly using satellite phones to communicate with their handlers in Pakistan. A few calls were intercepted following which the duo were taken in for questioning.

    The two persons were also under the radar of the Intelligence Bureau. Once it was ascertained that they were trying to pass on sensitive information to the ISI, the IB tipped of the ATS following which the arrests were made.

    Read more about:

    isi arrest nagpur anti terrorism squad intelligence bureau maharashtra

    Story first published: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 9:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue