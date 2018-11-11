Two ISI spies arrested in Nagpur

Nagpur, Nov 11: Two suspected spies of the ISI have been arrested in Nagpur, Maharashtra by the Anti Terrorism Squad.

The duo were taken into custody by the officers of the Ganeshpeth Police station from Bhaldarpur in Nagpur.

The two were allegedly using satellite phones to communicate with their handlers in Pakistan. A few calls were intercepted following which the duo were taken in for questioning.

The two persons were also under the radar of the Intelligence Bureau. Once it was ascertained that they were trying to pass on sensitive information to the ISI, the IB tipped of the ATS following which the arrests were made.