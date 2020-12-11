COVID-19: Gennova Biopharmaceuticals gets conditional nod for human trials of its vaccine

Virus is contained as we are a month away from COVID-19 vaccine: Yogi Adityanath

Two IPS officers deployed at farmer protest site test COVID-19 positive

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: Two IPS officers deputed at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border have tested positive for COVID-19.

Outer North DCP Gaurav and Additional DCP Ghanshyam Bansal have tested positive for the virus and have been put under home isolation.

There has been deployment of a heavy police force on the Singhu border for the past two weeks now. There are concrete barriers and multilayered barricades put in place to bar farmers agitating against the Centre's new farm laws.

Will block train tracks if demands not met: Farmer leaders

Amid the continuing deadlock between farmers and the Centre over the new agri laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday took to Twitter to inform commuters about routes closed for traffic in view of thousands of protesters camping at the city's borders.

The police also advised people to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Tikri and Dhansa borders are still closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement, it said.

Those travelling to Haryana can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, the police said in a tweet.

The closure of borders has also resulted in heavy traffic on alternative routes.

On Wednesday, farmer leaders rejected a government proposal to amend the new agri laws, and announced they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalating it to a nationwide protest on December 14.

Farmers' Protest: 'No change in plans among our unions,' say protesters

This comes after the sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled.

The farmer leaders have been adamant on their demand to scrap the laws, which they say will lead to dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and mandis that ensure earning.

The government has been defending these laws, saying they will benefit the farmers in the long run and raise their incomes.