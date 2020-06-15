  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster Sushant Singh Rajput
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Arrested by cops, questioned by ISI, Indian officials in Pak to be released

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 15: Two officials of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan will be released soon, official sources have said. The move comes in the wake of the strong demarche that India issued.

    There has been marked tensions between India and Pakistan of late. Reports from Pakistan say that they were arrested by the police in connection with a hit and run case. The ISI too questioned them, the source also added.

    Two Indian officials in High Commission at Pakistan likely in ISI custody

    Following the expulsion of 2 Pakistan officials from India on charges of espionage, the situation in Islamabad remains tense.

      Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'no lockdown plans in Delhi'| Oneindia News

      The two Indian staffers posted at the Islamabad mission had stepped out on some work on Monday morning. When both the officials did not reach their destination, high commission officials informed both the foreign offices in New Delhi and Pakistan.

      Tit for tat: ISI hand in disappearance of two Indian officials in Pakistan

      The Indian High Commission is finding it hard to resume normal functioning owing to aggressive surveillance of its officials by Pakistan.

      India, it may be recalled had registered a protest in the form of a note verbale to Pakistan. The behaviour of the officials of Pakistan violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, India had said.

      It may be recalled that India's Charge d' Affaires, Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased in the Pakistan capital, Islamabad by a motor cycle borne person suspected to be from the ISI. The incident took place on June 4.

      Sources tell OneIndia that this is clearly the handiwork of the ISI and is meant to avenge India's actions against its officials, who were caught trying to gather sensitive information about the movement of Indian troops.

      India will now lodge a strong protest with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. The matter is being taken up with Islamabad, the source cited above said. The official also said that this action amounts to harassment and is aimed at obstructing the normal functioning of our officials.

      The officer also said that Pakistan is trying to take revenge and is looking to expel Indian officials from Islamabad. We are prepared for such action will react accordingly the officer also noted.

      After India declared two Pakistani officials as persona non grata, Pakistan had accused India of torturing its officials. The charge was however rubbished by India. The officials had been caught red handed, officials say, but they were not subject to any torture. Pakistan hasjust been making a ground, so that it can harass Indian officials in Islamabad.

      India, it may be recalled had issued a demarche after the Pakistani officials were caught red handed trying to gather information against the Indian troops. India had investigated the matter and then asked the two officials to leave the country.

      More INDIAN HIGH COMMISSION News

      Read more about:

      indian high commission isi pakistan

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue