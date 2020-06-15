Arrested by cops, questioned by ISI, Indian officials in Pak to be released

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 15: Two officials of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan will be released soon, official sources have said. The move comes in the wake of the strong demarche that India issued.

There has been marked tensions between India and Pakistan of late. Reports from Pakistan say that they were arrested by the police in connection with a hit and run case. The ISI too questioned them, the source also added.

Following the expulsion of 2 Pakistan officials from India on charges of espionage, the situation in Islamabad remains tense.

The two Indian staffers posted at the Islamabad mission had stepped out on some work on Monday morning. When both the officials did not reach their destination, high commission officials informed both the foreign offices in New Delhi and Pakistan.

Tit for tat: ISI hand in disappearance of two Indian officials in Pakistan

The Indian High Commission is finding it hard to resume normal functioning owing to aggressive surveillance of its officials by Pakistan.

India, it may be recalled had registered a protest in the form of a note verbale to Pakistan. The behaviour of the officials of Pakistan violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, India had said.

It may be recalled that India's Charge d' Affaires, Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased in the Pakistan capital, Islamabad by a motor cycle borne person suspected to be from the ISI. The incident took place on June 4.

Sources tell OneIndia that this is clearly the handiwork of the ISI and is meant to avenge India's actions against its officials, who were caught trying to gather sensitive information about the movement of Indian troops.

India will now lodge a strong protest with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. The matter is being taken up with Islamabad, the source cited above said. The official also said that this action amounts to harassment and is aimed at obstructing the normal functioning of our officials.

The officer also said that Pakistan is trying to take revenge and is looking to expel Indian officials from Islamabad. We are prepared for such action will react accordingly the officer also noted.

After India declared two Pakistani officials as persona non grata, Pakistan had accused India of torturing its officials. The charge was however rubbished by India. The officials had been caught red handed, officials say, but they were not subject to any torture. Pakistan hasjust been making a ground, so that it can harass Indian officials in Islamabad.

India, it may be recalled had issued a demarche after the Pakistani officials were caught red handed trying to gather information against the Indian troops. India had investigated the matter and then asked the two officials to leave the country.