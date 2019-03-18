  • search
    Two Indian Forest Service officers arrested by CBI

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 18: The CBI has arrested two senior Indian Forest Service officers for allegedly bribing an environment ministry official, officials said.

    Tarun Johri and D Gogoi, chief conservators of forest, posted in Arunachal Pradesh and Port Blair, respectively, were arrested in a case of Rs 20,000 bribe to the ministry official for getting a departmental work done.

    Also Read | CBI arrests 2 railway officials for demanding Rs 10 lakh bribe from contractor

    It is alleged that a departmental service matter of Gogoi was pending in the ministry for which he sought help of batchmate Johri, who was on a visit to Delhi. Johri paid Rs 10,000 to the official on behalf of Gogoi to a ministry official, they said.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 9:31 [IST]
