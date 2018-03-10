'Two great democracies have a historic relationship,' says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron was given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday. After inspecting a guard of honour and meeting with other officials, Macron said, "I am very happy and proud of this visit. I thank the President (Kovind) and Prime Minister (Modi) for this welcome."

French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron with President Kovind, Savita Kovind and PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Courtesy: ANI news
At the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Macron said, "I think we have very good chemistry, our two great democracies have a historic relationship. France is the entry point to Europe. We want to be India's best partner in Europe."

French President arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a four-day India visit and was received at the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special gesture.

Macron was accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, besides senior ministers from his Cabinet. During the visit, the two countries would look to boost ties, especially in the areas of maritime security and counter-terrorism.

