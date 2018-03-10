'Two great democracies have a historic relationship,' says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron was given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday. After inspecting a guard of honour and meeting with other officials, Macron said, "I am very happy and proud of this visit. I thank the President (Kovind) and Prime Minister (Modi) for this welcome."

At the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Macron said, "I think we have very good chemistry, our two great democracies have a historic relationship. France is the entry point to Europe. We want to be India's best partner in Europe."

Delhi: French President #EmmanuelMacron and wife Brigitte Macron pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat pic.twitter.com/GQhc1CEG6z — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2018

French President arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a four-day India visit and was received at the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special gesture.

Macron was accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, besides senior ministers from his Cabinet. During the visit, the two countries would look to boost ties, especially in the areas of maritime security and counter-terrorism.

