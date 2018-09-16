  • search

Assam: Two get death in NDFB massacre case

    Guwahati, Sep 16: Two persons have been sentenced to death in connection with the NDFB mass killing case of 2014.

    Bishnu Narzary and Ajoy Basumutary were awarded death penalty while, two other accused Sanju Bordoloi and Nitul Daimary have been given a life sentence.

    On December 23 2014, cadres of the NDFB a proscribed terrorist organisation had indiscriminately fired upon villagers at Hatijuli Shantipur at Sonitpur in Assam. Six persons had been killed in the incident, while two others were injured.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 8:49 [IST]
