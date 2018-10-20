Two get 7 years in jail for stealing mobiles on trains

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 20: A local court has given seven years of imprisonment to Ravi Kashyap and Naushad for stealing mobile phones in train here Thursday.

A fine of Rs 5,500 was also imposed on each of them by Additional district sessions judge Om Veer Singh.

The railway police investigated the case and recovered stolen mobiles from the convicts.

The case of mobile stealing was brought to notice when a passenger on Amritsar-Delhi train complained about his phone being stolen from Muzaffarnagar railway station in November last year.