Two from Bengal get six years in jail for peddling fake currency

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 15: A special NIA court at Kolkata has conceited two persons in connection with a fake currency case and sentenced them to six years in jail.

Nasir Sheikh and Tajel S K, both residents of Malda in West Bengal were convicted by the special NIA court and also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 and Rs 8,000 respectively.

The duo were caught in the year 2016 with fake Indian currency to the tune of Rs 9.8 lakh.

The first two arrested accused pleaded guilty for the charges against them. The NIA Court Kolkata, accepted their plead guilty petitions and pronounced them guilty of the charges.

NIA court convicts Bangladesh national in fake Indian currency case

The third accused Durul Hoda is a Bangladeshi National and is absconding. NIA has sent a request to Bangladesh for assistance under Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty for tracing the absconding accused.

During investigation, it was established that the above accused along with their associates in Bangladesh hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes in India. Investigation revealed that FICN was smuggled from Bangladesh via Indo-Bangladesh and was to be circulated in other parts of the country.