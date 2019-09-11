  • search
    Two ferries carrying 200 commuters collide on Sharavathi river

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Sep 11: Two ferries carrying around 200 people collided on the Kalasavalli to Ambaragodlu waterway route of Sharavathi river, in Sagara taluk, Karnataka. Both ferries sustained minor damages, no injuries reported.

    Two ferries carrying 200 commuters collides on Sharavathi river
    Two ferries carrying 200 commuters collide on Sharavathi river. Image Courtesy @ANI

    This is a backwater formed by the outflow of Saravathi river. Though there is approval to build a bridge over this river cross. The government runs Ferry across the river, it takes around 20 minutes to cross, it is a mixed ferry service (passenger and vehicle).

    Significantly, it is associated with the waterfall the nearby Linganmakki Dam across the Sharavathi River. The power station has been operational since 1948 and is of 120 MW capacity, one of the largest hydroelectric stations in India at that time and a small source of electric power for Karnataka now.

    The Sharavathi is a river flowing through Karnataka state, India. The river originates at Ambuthirtha in Thirthahalli taluk, flows north-west through the Western Ghats forming the Jog Falls before joining the Arabian Sea at Honavar.

