  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Encounter underway in J&K's Pulwama, Anantnag; One terrorist killed

    By
    |

    Srinagar, May 18: A terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning. The area has been cordoned off after the exchange of fire took place.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Heavy exchange of firing took place. The encounter broke out between terrorists and troops of 130 Battalion CRPF, 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) in Panzgam village of Awantipora, Pulwama.

    Body of the terrorist was found during a search operation post the encounter.

    Meanwhile, another encounter with terrorists and security forces is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

    Six militants gunned down during encounters in Shopian, Pulwama

    Earlier on May 16, a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad was among six terrorists killed in three encounters between security forces and militants across the Kashmir valley.

    A soldier had lost his life battling terrorists, while a civilian was also killed. Four others suffered injuries in the encounter.

    lok-sabha-home

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir encounter

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 8:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue