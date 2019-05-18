Encounter underway in J&K's Pulwama, Anantnag; One terrorist killed

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, May 18: A terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning. The area has been cordoned off after the exchange of fire took place.

Heavy exchange of firing took place. The encounter broke out between terrorists and troops of 130 Battalion CRPF, 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) in Panzgam village of Awantipora, Pulwama.

Body of the terrorist was found during a search operation post the encounter.

Meanwhile, another encounter with terrorists and security forces is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Earlier on May 16, a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad was among six terrorists killed in three encounters between security forces and militants across the Kashmir valley.

A soldier had lost his life battling terrorists, while a civilian was also killed. Four others suffered injuries in the encounter.