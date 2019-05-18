Three terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Deepika S

Srinagar, May 18: Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday. The area has been cordoned off after the exchange of fire took place.

The terrorists who have been neutralised are identified as Showkat Dar, Irfan War and Muzaffar Sheikh. They were affiliated to terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). Several terror crime cases were registered against them.

Heavy exchange of firing took place. The encounter broke out between terrorists and troops of 130 Battalion CRPF, 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) in Panzgam village of Awantipora, Pulwama.

Meanwhile, another encounter with terrorists and security forces is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Earlier on May 16, a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad was among six terrorists killed in three encounters between security forces and militants across the Kashmir valley.

A soldier had lost his life battling terrorists, while a civilian was also killed. Four others suffered injuries in the encounter.