Two earthquakes hit Assam, tremors felt in neighbouring Meghalaya

    Guwahati/Shillong, July 16: Two earthquakes hit Assam within a span of few hours on Thursday and the impact was felt in neighbouring Meghalaya but there was no report of any damage, officials said.

    The first quake of 4.1 magnitude had its epicentre in Karimganj in Barak valley, the National Centre for Seismology said. It struck at 7:57 am and was recorded 18 km below the ground, it added.

    The impact of the quake was felt across Meghalaya. Strong tremors were felt in Shillong and the western Garo Hills region, officials said.

    The second earthquake originated 11 km below the ground in Kokrajhar in western Assam. The quake, which was of 2.6 magnitude, struck at 1.09 pm. It was also felt in parts of western Meghalaya.

    There were no reports of any damage, the officials said. The Northeast falls in the high seismic zone and earthquakes are frequent. A series of quakes have hit the region in the last one month and the epicentre of most of those were in Mizoram, causing damages in Champhai district.

