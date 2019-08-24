  • search
    Two dead, several feared trapped as 4-storey building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

    By Shreya
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 24: Two people were killed and three were injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi on Saturday.

    The deceased have been identified as Siraj Ahmded Ansari (23) and Akhib Ansari (22).

    Image credit: ANI
    Image credit: ANI

    At least 15 people are still feared trapped in the debris.

    The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and rescued three people who were taken to a hospital.

    "We vacated the entire building but some people entered the building without permission. It was then that the building collapsed," Ashok Rankhamb, Commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

    The rescue operation is still underway.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 8:14 [IST]
