Two dead, several feared trapped as 4-storey building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Mumbai, Aug 24: Two people were killed and three were injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Siraj Ahmded Ansari (23) and Akhib Ansari (22).

At least 15 people are still feared trapped in the debris.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and rescued three people who were taken to a hospital.

"We vacated the entire building but some people entered the building without permission. It was then that the building collapsed," Ashok Rankhamb, Commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

The rescue operation is still underway.