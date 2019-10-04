  • search
    Two dead, many missing after boat capsize in Mahananda river

    Patna, Oct 03: At least two persons drowned on Thursday after a boat carrying people to Katihar in Bihar from Malda in West Bengal capsized in Mahananda river.

    The incident reportedly took place at 7pm.

    Two bodies were fished out of the river, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Malda district, Alok Rajoria, told PTI. The exact number of passengers the boat was carrying is not known. Rescue operations are underway.

    "Two people have died and 28 have been rescued after a boat carrying them capsized in Mahananda river, today. NDRF personnel are at the spot," Malda District Magistrate,Kaushik Bhattacharya told ANI.

    Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 0:06 [IST]
