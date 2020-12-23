Two dead after Ammonia gas leak at Prayagraj's IFFCO plant in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Dec 23: As many as two laborers working at an Ammonia plant at the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant in Prayagraj's Phulpur died while the condition of the other 14 employees is critical following an Ammonia gas leak on Tuesday.

According to reoorts, four laborers were admitted to the city hospital after the situation deteriorated. According to IFFCO officials, the leakage took place around 11 pm on Tuesday night at the PF-1 unit.

It is also said that this is not the first time that such an incident took place. The gas leakage incidents in IFFCO have happened a number of times in the past 5-6 years.

This is the third incident of gas leakage from the plant within a year. Last year, in the month of April, four workers fell following an alleged ammonia gas leak at the insulation department of the plant and had to undergo treatment.