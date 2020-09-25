'Two days, will be home': SPB's last video message for his fans after testing positive for COVID

Chennai, Sep 25: "I am perfectly alright... in two days I will be discharged and I will be home..," was what veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam said in his last public video message last month on his admission to a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Fate had it otherwise and the singer died on Friday, after a grim 52-day battle for life though he was found negative for the virus early this month.

In a video clip, on his admission to the MGM Healthcare on August 5, Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, said he had a littlediscomfort, chest congestion, cold and "on and off fever" for sometime.

"It''s a mild, mild, very mild positive of corona, (doctors said) you can stay home and quarantine yourself and take medication," he had said.

SPB had said he chose to get admitted in hospital since the family was concerned and also to take rest without disturbance and follow medication.

He had expressed confidence that he would be back home in about two days and said "I am perfectly alright but for the cold. I am fine and I will be fine."

However, his health suffered a sudden setback and his condition turned critical on August 13, prompting the doctors to put him on life support, which continued till his end on Friday.