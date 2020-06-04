Two days after caesarean delivery, HP woman tests positive for COVID

Shimla, June 04: A woman tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday, two days after delivering a baby through caesarean section, an official said. The woman is among 24 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, he added.

With 24 fresh COVID-19 cases, the state tally has climbed to 384. Seven of the fresh cases were reported in Sirmaur, followed by four each in Hamirpur and Kangra, three each in Mandi and Chamba, one each in Shimla, Bilaspur and Kullu, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

The woman is among the seven fresh cases from Sirmaur district, Deputy Commissioner R K Pruthi said. He said she had delivered a baby after a caesarean section two days ago at Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College (YSPGMC) in Nahan. The woman is admitted at the Nahan Medical College itself and she has been allowed to keep the baby with her after taking some precautions, he added.

Meanwhile, 29 people - 10 from Hamirpur, nine from Kangra, seven from Shimla and one each from Solan, Bilaspur and Una also - were cured of the infection, Jindal said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said the number of active patients in the state is 199. As many as 179 patients have recovered so far, he added.

So far, six people have succumbed to the virus in Himachal Pradesh. Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 68, followed by 49 in Kangra, 17 in Solan, 15 each in Una and Chamba, 11 in Bilaspur, 10 in Mandi, eight in Sirmaur, and two each in Kinnaur, Shimla and Kullu.