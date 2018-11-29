Two-day farmers' protest in Delhi; demand for better MSP, loan waivers

New Delhi, Nov 29: Farmers across the country are expected to gather in Delhi for two days (November 29-30) to pitch for a one-time loan waiver and better MSP (minimum support price) for crops. Umbrella body of farmer unions, the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), said farmers would hold a parliament to press for their demands.

The participants, that include rural migrants, are also demanding a discussion on agrarian crisis in a 21-day joint Parliament session. They are covering more than 10,000 km across 21 states.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers march towards Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demand land reforms

On 29 November, farmers will congregate at four points (in four directions) of the city and start marching towards the Ramlila Grounds located in central Delhi. A cultural programme "Ek Shaam Kisanon Ke Naam" (One Evening For Farmers) where eminent artists will perform has been planned for the evening. On 30 November, the gathered farmers - estimated at about a lakh - will march to the Parliament.

The protest is being seen as a culmination of protest against different Government initiatives over the past two years, including the introduction in Parliament of two private member's bills demanding remunerative prices for all crops and freedom from indebtedness.

Earlier, in the October rally, farmers under Bharatiya Kisan Union, who had walked from Haridwar to Delhi, were stopped on the Delhi-UP border leading to a clash with the police.

This year 255 districts in India recorded deficit monsoon and are facing drought like conditions. While some states have declared droughts and are providing relief measures, states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Assam have still not yet declared drought. Like last year, farmers are not getting the fair price of their produce. More than 60 per cent markets are selling agricultural produce below the Minimum Support Price.