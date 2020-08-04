YouTube
    Two day curfew in Srinagar ahead of 1st anniversary of Article 370 repeal

    Srinagar, Aug 04: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced a two day curfew on August 4 and 5 in Srinagar as a precautionary measure against possible unrest.

    The decision comes as Wednesday marks the first year since the abrogation of Article 370.

    The move also paved the way for the recognition of J&K and Ladakh as Union Territories.

    A year gone, abrogation of Article 370 has been the best boon for security forces

    The order issued by the District Magistrate said that separatists and Pakistan sponsored terrorists were planning to observe August 5 2020 as Black Day. Due to this apprehensions of violence is comprehended.

      There are specific inputs about violent protests endangering life and property, the order also read, while announcing a two day curfew. The order came in the wake of several restrictions already in place.

      After considering material facts in reports and examining the situation in the backdrop of the prevailing factors, the decision was made. Medical emergencies and movement of medical professionals on COVID-19 duty with valid passes/cards shall be exempt from the curfew.

      curfew article 370 srinagar

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 8:58 [IST]
