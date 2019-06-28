Two CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, June 28: Two CRPF personnel lost their life and another personnel in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

One CRPF personnel lost his life and another personnel, who was injured in the encounter, also succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports, CRPF soldiers were patrolling the area, when they got trapped in an ambush laid down by Naxals. Reinforcement has been sent to the area.

Meanwhile, the gun-battle with the Naxals is underway.