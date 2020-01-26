  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Two Brazilian women honoured with Padma Shri

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 26: On Republic Day which will have Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as chief guest, India honoured two inspirational Brazilian women Lia Diskin and Gloria Areria with Padma Shri.

    While Areria was awarded for her contribution to literature and education, Diskin was honoured for social work.

    Two Brazilian women honoured with Padma Shri
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    Diskin, a Gandhian, has been disseminating Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy in Brazil and Latin America for almost 30 years.

    Padma Awards 2020: Here's full list of winners

    Areria, a resident of Rio De Janerio in Brazil, is a Sanskrit scholar and Vedanta teacher.

    "Honouring our greatest treasure -- our people. On the eve of the 71st Republic Day graced by the Brazilian Pres Jair Bolsonaro as the Chief Guest, India honours two inspirational Brazilian women Lia Diskin & Gloria Areria with Padma Shri, our 4th highest civilian award," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

    More REPUBLIC DAY News

    Read more about:

    republic day padma shri brazilian

    Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 8:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X