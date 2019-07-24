Two BJP MLAs back Kamal Nath govt during voting on a bill, whisked away to undisclosed location

Bhopal, July 24: Amid speculations that Congress led government in Madhya Pradesh could be the next in line for a Karnataka-like collapse, two BJP MLAs have voted in favour of Kamal Nath government during voting on a bill in the assembly.

As per latest reports, the two BJP MLAs - Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kaul, who voted in favour of Kamal Nath government during voting on a bill in Madhya Pradesh assembly today, have been sent to an undisclosed location by Congress. They will attend a dinner with CM Kamal Nath tonight.

In the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 seats and the BJP is close behind with 109, in 230 seats assembly. The BJP is in opposition now.

Two BJP MLAs are said to have voted for the ruling government when criminal law (amendment) bill was taken up in Madhya Pradesh assembly.

"Everyday BJP says we are a minority govt and one which could fall any day. Today in voting in assembly(on criminal law amendment), two BJP MLAs voted in favour of our government," Chief Minister Kamal Nath told media.

A day after Karnataka government fell, it was being speculated that Madhya Pradesh could be the next.

Also, some statements given by the BJP Madhya Pradesh leaders made people ponder over what could be in store. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chiuhan said that if the current Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh meets the same fate like the Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka then his party should not be held responsible.

"We will not cause the fall of government here (Madhya Pradesh). Congress leaders themselves have been responsible for the fall of their governments," the former chief minister said on Tuesday responding to a question if the Madhya Pradesh government will face the same fate as that of Karnataka.

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Gopal Bhargava dropped a bombshell in the assembly on Wednesday and said the Kamal Nath government would fall in 24 hours if the "number 1 and number 2" in BJP give them the signal.

Speaking in the Madhya Pradesh assembly a day after BJP toppled the JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, Bhargava said, "This government can fall within 24 hours if our number one and number two give us the desired signal."