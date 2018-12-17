Two big court verdicts huge blow to the Congress; BJP starts nationwide campaign

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 17: Sentencing of former Congress Lok Sabha member from Delhi Sajjan Kumar who is an accused in the 1984 Sikh massacre has come as a big blow to the Congress. The decision will help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to beat the Congress with the same stick that it has been using to corner it.

Actually this is a second big blow to the Congress by the court in a week's time. The Congress got the similar set back from the Supreme Court in the case of Rafale where the court ruling came in favour of the government. Now the Bharatiya Janata Party is addressing press conferences at 70 places across the country on December 17, 2018.

The BJP leaders are saying that with the lies of Rahul Gandhi nailed by the Supreme Court in Rafale, the BJP is not only organising press conference to expose the Congress for playing with the security of the country and conspiring against the government. All important leaders will be at importance places to address the media. The party will directly communicate with people of the country on the issue.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has started hunger strike for indefinite period for justice of riot victims. Bagga's main contention is that people like Kamal Nath who are responsible for the killing of Sikhs in 1984 riots are being anointed for the post of chief minister of Madhya Pradesh by the Congress leadership. The BJP says that this exposes Congress' double standard.

They want punishment for Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath. Sajjan Kumar has been given life sentence but other leaders are still free from the catch hold of law. But these are issues that has to be dealt with legally but the perception battle that the party has been winning against the BJP all these while will be halted.

Even before the formation of the government in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, now people have started saying that it was a mistake on their part that they voted for the Congress. They were of the view that the Congress' deceit towards people will continue. It will not only be difficult for the Congress to defend itself on both the issues but also other political parties which are planning to join Mahagathbandhan.

How will Aam Aadm Party will defend itself in Punjab and Haryana where it has so much in stake with the Congress leaders getting convicted in Sikh massacre case? AAP too is part of Mahagathbandhan. This issue is not is south India but there the issue of Rafale will come up.

At the time when Lok Sabha elections are coming closure, such body blow to the Congress will be hard to bear. Despite the Sikh community numerically not very strong but the issue will impact others also as the Congress has been castigating other political parties and leaders on the issue communal violence. Three big leaders like Sajjan Kumar, Kamal Nath and Jagdish Tytler are still part of the Congress.

The way opponents of the BJP started campaign against it, they will also start campaign on the issue of Sikh riots against the Congress. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh apologised for this massacre but a Sikh apologising against the massacre of the community does not leave much of impact. So the battle for 2019 will get more and more fierce with such kinds of developments coming in.