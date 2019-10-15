  • search
    Two Bangladeshi nationals nabbed from Mathura

    Mathura, Oct 15: Two illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested from Kosi Kalan area here, a senior police officer said.

    Two Bangladeshi nationals nabbed from Mathura
    A PAN card, one watch, Rs 600 in cash and one mobile phone were recovered from their possession, Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur said.

    UP police orders to run campaign to detect illegal Bangladeshi migrants

    Tuhir Shekh and Dilip Mandal, both residents of Bangladesh, were nabbed near Idgah Kosi Kalan on Sunday evening, the SSP said. Both have been sent to jail, he added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 8:36 [IST]
