Two arrested over fake Book My Show website

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, May 30: Two people have been arrested by the Mumbai police, for duping customers by running a fake website on the lines of Book My Show website.

The accused has been identified as Arbaz Zaheer Shaikh, 22, and Abdulla Hakim Shaikh, 25.

The fake website used to display numbers for booking tickets and fooled the customers by asking them for fee.

According to Mumbai Mirror report, the two accused have been sent to police custody till May 31 after being produced in the local court.

According to police, after Book My Show received various complaints from the public regarding their bookings not being confirmed, even after making payments, then it approached the police station.

On investigating, police found that a fake website 'bookmyshowsupport.com' was being run Book My Show is a popular website used to purchase movie, play and concert tickets. One can also check activities being conducted in and around one's location and be a part of it.