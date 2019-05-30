  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Two arrested over fake Book My Show website

    By
    |

    Mumbai, May 30: Two people have been arrested by the Mumbai police, for duping customers by running a fake website on the lines of Book My Show website.

    The accused has been identified as Arbaz Zaheer Shaikh, 22, and Abdulla Hakim Shaikh, 25.

    Two arrested over fake Book My Show website
    Representational Image

    The fake website used to display numbers for booking tickets and fooled the customers by asking them for fee.

    According to Mumbai Mirror report, the two accused have been sent to police custody till May 31 after being produced in the local court.

    Jammu: Two suspected spies arrested outside Army camp

    According to police, after Book My Show received various complaints from the public regarding their bookings not being confirmed, even after making payments, then it approached the police station.

    On investigating, police found that a fake website 'bookmyshowsupport.com' was being run Book My Show is a popular website used to purchase movie, play and concert tickets. One can also check activities being conducted in and around one's location and be a part of it.

    lok-sabha-home

    More FAKE News

    Read more about:

    fake website arrested

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue