Two arrested for posting objectionable video on Triclour
India
Hyderabad, Mar 03: A man and the admin of a group on a social networking app were arrested here Saturday after the former allegedly posted an objectionable video about the national flag, police said.
The arrests were made on a complaint by another member of the group, they said.
A case on charges of promoting enmity between different groups was registered.
The duo were arrested on Friday and a local court has sent them to jail, police added.