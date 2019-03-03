  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Two arrested for posting objectionable video on Triclour

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, Mar 03: A man and the admin of a group on a social networking app were arrested here Saturday after the former allegedly posted an objectionable video about the national flag, police said.

    Two arrested for posting objectionable video on Triclour
    Representational Image

    The arrests were made on a complaint by another member of the group, they said.

    Also Read | PLFI ultra with Rs 10 lakh bounty arrested

    A case on charges of promoting enmity between different groups was registered.

    The duo were arrested on Friday and a local court has sent them to jail, police added.

    More hyderabad NewsView All

    Read more about:

    hyderabad tricolour arrested

    Story first published: Sunday, March 3, 2019, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue