Two Army jawans rape deaf and mute woman for 4 years

Pune, Dec 14: In yet another horrifying event, two Army jawan who were posted in Delhi were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a speech and hearing impaired woman for over four years at a military hospital located in Khadki town, Pune. The woman, in her 30s, works as a Grade IV employee at the hospital.

The woman had approached an Indore-based NGO that worked with speech and hearing impaired people in July this year. The NGO took her statement through a sign-language expert, who escorted the victim and submitted a complaint to the commandant of the military hospital.

The woman says in the FIR that she started working at the hospital in July 2014. She was first molested by one of the jawans during her night shift in the bathroom of a family ward. She reported the incident to her immediate superior, a nursing assistant, through a text message.

However, the assistant, also a jawan, joined hands with the accused and demanded sexual favours from her. They, in turn, were joined by two more jawans, who mercilessly raped the victim for over four years, says the complaint.

The jawans were later arrested under sections 376 (rape) and 354 (molestation) of the IPC based on a complaint by the victim. The jawans identified as Ravindra Singh and Mangilal Ahirwar, were taken into custody and were produced before a court in Pune. Ahirwar was released on bail while Singh was remanded in police custody till Friday.

The sub-inspector also said that the other two jawans booked in the case had secured interim anticipatory bail from Bombay High court till December 18.