    Jaipur, July 10: Two alleged arms smugglers were arrested with 10 country-made pistols on Thursday in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, an official said.

    Based on a tip-off, a car, which had entered into Jhalawar from Binda toll plaza, was stopped for checking. The pistols were recovered from the two accused, Additional Director General of Police (ATS and SOG) Ashok Rathore said.

    Those arrested have been identified as Ankur Lal Meena (24) and Hemraj (40).

      The ADGP said during preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that the weapons were brought from Gandhwani district Dhar in Madhya Pradesh. Further investigation about the suppliers and clients is on, Rathore said.

      Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 11:45 [IST]
