Two acres land in Bengaluru outskirts for burying COVID-19 victims: Minister

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Bengaluru, July 01: Bodies of COVID-19 victims here would not be laid to rest in burial grounds in the city and a separate place will be earmarked on the outskirts in the backdrop of safety concerns raised by public, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday.

Two acres of land will be identified for this purpose on the outskirts, he said and warned against unscientific disposal of used Personal Protection Equipment kits worn by the kin of the dead for the final rites, referring to reports about such instances.

DK Shivakumar shares video of dumping of COVID-19 victims' bodies in Ballari

"A news report from Bengaluru said that after last rites, the kits have been thrown there itself and due to wind it has come near houses nearby, creating panic among the residents," he said.

In some places, people have also expressed concern over bodies of those who died of the coronavirus being buried in their neighbourhood.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapura town, Sriramulu said, taking note of it, he had spoken to the Assistant Chief Secretary about issuing a government order to ensure COVID-19 positive dead were not laid to rest at burial grounds in the city. Two acres of land will be identified on the outskirts of the city for such burials.

Coronavirus: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15; Curfew between 9 PM to 5 AM

"I will issue an order in this regard," he said. Later in a tweet, the Minister warned against discarding PPE kits anywhere after use and said they should be disposed of by following the procedure. "Merciless strict action will be taken against such people. Because of someone's neglect, common people's lives should not be at risk. Concerned officials will be held responsible," he said.