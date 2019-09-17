Twitterati wishes #happybirthdaynarendramodi to our tireless Modi as he turns 69

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned 69 on Tuesday (September 17). Our tireless Prime Minister has a jam-packed schedule on his special day in home state Gujarat.

As a part of the grand celebration on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, a Surat-based bakery has planned to produce a massive 700-feet-long cake.

Earlier on Monday night, PM Modi landed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad night. On Tuesday, he'll begin the day by taking blessings of his mother Heeraben Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also celebrating 'Seva Saptah' or the service week - a seven-day long which began on September 14 to mark PM Modi's birthday.

Modi to start his 69th birthday with mother's blessing; to perform Narmada puja

Meanwhile, celebrations have begun all across the country. Leading personalities from different walks of life and the general public took to social media to wish the Prime Minister.

Narendra Modi's life is full of ups and downs. Modi started his political career joining Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS. He was assigned by the RSS to the BJP in 1985 and gradually reached to the top post of the Indian government. Modi, who is a tech-savvy and active on social media received tons of well wishes and blessings from Twitter and other social platforms.

The Prime Minister is also trending on Twitter, with #happybirthdaynarendramodi, #HappyBdayPMModi, #HappyBirthdayPM, #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi being the top four trends on Twitter.

Take a loot at the few tweets wishing Modi on his 69 th birthday.

From my daughter to his fav PM:

Happy Birthday Pradhan Sewak#happybirthdaynarendramodi pic.twitter.com/AcRX7txfFu — Richa Srivastav (@srsricha) September 17, 2019

Birthday Wishes to PM of India #happybirthdaynarendramodi sir. May your leadership shines new India. pic.twitter.com/V4gjIqGsmx — MANIKANT (@MANIKNGR2000) September 17, 2019

#happybirthdaynarendramodi happy birthday champion of the earth pic.twitter.com/dR1lrJlfAZ — piyush kumar (@piyushkumar2016) September 17, 2019

#HappyBdayPMModi

A true blessing to a mother, nation & humanity.

May God richly bless you this day & always, Hon. PM Modi Ji, from the top of your head to the bottom of your pious feet.

Happy Birthday, Sir.

Your incredible energy is felt across the oceans for a better world. pic.twitter.com/qxyVEs4aTo — Shalinee Sharma (@shalineeSharm12) September 17, 2019

Wishing u a vry happy bday sir...hv a blessfull healthy year ahead....we need leaders like u....God bless you sir 💐🎂💐#HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/zBRD5618jm — Vijayamantesh Hottin (@vijayamantesh) September 17, 2019