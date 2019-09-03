  • search
    Twitterati trends #NammaBengaluru after video of astronaut on Bengaluru streets goes viral

    By Simran Kashyap
    Bengaluru, Sep 03: Even though the Chandrayaan 2's Lander Vikram is expected to touchdown on the lunar surface, a similar mission has landed in Bengaluru. Confused? So were the residents of Bengaluru when they stopped an astronaut walking in their vincity.

    

    Recently a video of an artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy has once again hit the headlines with his interpretation of a road infested with potholes - as craters on the surface of the moon.

    In a video that quickly went viral, Nanjundaswamy had a person dress as an astronaut to walk over the potholes on Bengaluru's Tunganagar Main Road, pretending that he was negotiating a path through craters.

    The minute-long video, opens to give the illusion that a man is walking on the moon. Only seconds later, you realise it's not the moon but a potholes-filled street.

    Bengaluru man in astronaut suit walks on city pothholes, viral video

    The video, since being shared eight hours ago, has collected over 11,700 shares and more than 6,500 reactions on Facebook.

    Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike, the city’s civic agency, claims that there are only 2,840 potholes across Bengaluru, but the actual figure is expected to be higher.

    Many commended the artist for how much it looked like the lunar surface at the start of the video, while some tagged concerned officials and ministers to spread the word.

    Here's how people reacted to the video:

    However, this is not the first time when Nanjundaswamy's pothole art has resonated with the people of Bengaluru and beyond. He has in the past included images and people dressed as mermaids and crocodiles to draw attention to the problem of potholes that has plagued the city for years now, The News Minute reported.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
