Twitterati slam Pak origin British MP for his tweet on PM Modi

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 28: The British MP of Pakistani origin, Lord Nazir Ahmed faces fire as he stirred controversy with a deplorable tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since Wednesday morning Twitterati coated the British MP into criticism on his uncouth tweet on PM Modi regarding Kashmir issue. Many BJP and opposition leaders have come up together and took on to Twitter to slam this British MP.

The dispute erupted after Ahmed tweeted: "Claims of sorcery, jadoo, magic, witchcraft, on BJP by the opposition. (Arun) Jaitley, (Babulal) Gaur, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Sushma Swaraj, (former Prime Minister) Atal (Bihari) Vajpayee, Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa have all died in the last one year. Hey Narendra Modi is next."

Following the abrogation of Article 370 from J&K, Ahmed has continuously tweeted on the issue criticizing the Indian government.

Such an uncouth tweet from a world leader is truly objectionable and obnoxious.

Denouncing the British MP, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "I'm unable to come to terms with the fact as to how the hell on this planet, in the midst of the whole British intelligentsia, did you manage to get appointed as a Member of the House of Lords!!!"

I'm unable to come to terms with the fact as to how the hell on this planet, in the midst of the whole British intelligentsia, did you manage to get appointed as a Member of the House of Lords !!! https://t.co/GnolNL5ADD — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 26, 2019

BJP Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda also slammed the British MP. Milind Deora, the Mumbai Congress leader also came out in support of the government and said the remark on PM Modi from a sitting member of UK's House of Lords deserved unequivocal condemnation.

Taking this to Twitter Deora wrote, "We, in Congress, may disagree with BJP politically, but this obnoxious tweet against an Indian Prime Minister from a sitting member of UK's House of Lords deserves our unequivocal condemnation & outrage. Utterly disgraceful!"

Here is how Twitterati slammed the Pak origin British MP:

After this tweet, i'm 100% sure that Lord Nazir Ahmed is real culprit behind Rape of a under 14 Girl and a Boy in early 70s. London police must arrest him without any delay. Only a serial criminal can do this type of heinous tweet. @metpoliceuk pic.twitter.com/oVbBkkyF7y — NEETU KUSHWAH (@A_neetukushwah) August 27, 2019

BC Nazir Ahmed family ..😆😂 pic.twitter.com/z89dINzhMY — Patriotic 🚩 (@shriram030303) August 27, 2019

Change your name from Lord Nazir Ahmed to Terrorist Nazir Ahmed pic.twitter.com/c0QLCewfRx — ॐ The Rise Of Dharma 🇮🇳 (@RiseOfDharma) August 27, 2019

The person inciting violence on the British Indians by his hate speech the so called Lord Nazir Ahmed has such a shady character ! He is from Rotherham and was with Labour where the Rotherham grooming gangs breeded ! Not a coincidence surely ! #LordofRoterham #Disgrace ! — Amit_trendsetter (@AmitTrendsetter) August 27, 2019

@KirenRijiju @Lord Nazir Ahmed.Kiren Ji yes u are right that this Shaitan by his shaitaniat managed his place in Britain by mullah https://t.co/YSOqEd575L better to ignore h.His booking is reserved in Hell Our Late Patriots r enjoying in heaven spitting on Nazir shaitan's face. — K.K.Daftari (@DaftariK) August 27, 2019