    Twitterati schools Indian Railways for calling women porters as 'coolies'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: Ahead of International Women's day 2020 on March 8, the Indian Railway Ministry posted a tweet paying tribute to women employees in the field on their Twitter account. However, the post has sparked a a heated debate on the micro-blogging site.

    Each day the Twitter handle Ministry of Railways is putting up pictures with a small write up appreciating the women working in different departments.

    Twitterati schools Indian Railways for calling women porters as coolies
    Image Courtesy: @RailMinIndia

    But looks like, they forgot their own rule about not using the word 'coolie.'

    Indian Railways set to roll out Content on Demand service

    Taking to Twitter, Ministry of Railways posted pictures of women carrying luggage and appreciating their ard work and wrote,''Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none !! We salute them !!"

    However, Netizens haven't taken it kindly and schooled the Railway Ministry on Twitter. Among them is Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who posted a strongly worded tweet calling the post 'a disgrace'.

    It should be noted that the railways have banned the word as it was considered a racial slur in some regions and also to improve their status and also improve their working condition. However, the pictures tell a different tale and netizens have voiced the same concern.

    Women's Day 2020 will be marked on March 8 and it's a day dedicated to celebrating womanhood and achievements of women from different fields.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 16:46 [IST]
